Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Scorpio Suv Hits Major Sales Milestone, Finds 9 Lakh Homes In India

Mahindra Scorpio SUV hits major sales milestone, finds 9 lakh homes in India

Mahindra's flagship SUV Scorpio has hit a major sales landmark. The carmaker rolled out 9 lakh units of the iconic SUV from its Chakan facility near Pune recently. The landmark unit was a Scorpio-N model, the latest avatar of the SUV which was launched exactly a year ago in June, 2022. Scorpio made its India debut back in 2002 after which it went through several facelifts and changes. Currently, Mahindra sells the iconic model in Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic avatars in India.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 28 Jun 2023, 12:05 PM
Follow us on:
Mahindra and Mahindra has achieved a major sales milestone of the flagship Scorpio SUV model. It has now sold 9 lakh units of the SUV, which is currently available in Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic avatar.

Mahindra Scorpio is currently the best-selling model from the carmaker. It is even popular than the Bolero thanks to the new generation Scorpio-N and the old-school Scorpio Classic. In May, Mahindra sold 9,318 units of both the SUVs. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO at Mahindra and Mahindra, took to social media to announce the landmark achievement. He wrote, “Today was special-the first anniversary of the Scorpio N. We were in Chakan Plant to celebrate it with the team. It was an emotional moment to flag Scorpio N off the line."

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2023, 12:05 PM IST
TAGS: Scorpio Scorpio-N Scorpio Classic Mahindra and Mahindra
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS