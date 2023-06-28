Mahindra Scorpio SUV hits major sales milestone, finds 9 lakh homes in India

Mahindra's flagship SUV Scorpio has hit a major sales landmark. The carmaker rolled out 9 lakh units of the iconic SUV from its Chakan facility near Pune recently. The landmark unit was a Scorpio-N model, the latest avatar of the SUV which was launched exactly a year ago in June, 2022. Scorpio made its India debut back in 2002 after which it went through several facelifts and changes. Currently, Mahindra sells the iconic model in Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic avatars in India.

Mahindra Scorpio is currently the best-selling model from the carmaker. It is even popular than the Bolero thanks to the new generation Scorpio-N and the old-school Scorpio Classic. In May, Mahindra sold 9,318 units of both the SUVs. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO at Mahindra and Mahindra, took to social media to announce the landmark achievement. He wrote, “Today was special-the first anniversary of the Scorpio N. We were in Chakan Plant to celebrate it with the team. It was an emotional moment to flag Scorpio N off the line."

