Mahindra Scorpio SUV finds 9 lakh homes in India

Mahindra's iconic SUV has achieved a major sales milestone
A Scorpio-N SUV was the landmark unit to be rolled out of Mahindra's Chakan facility this week
The Scorpio SUV made its India debut back in 2002
Over the past 2 decades, the SUV has undergone several changes
Mahindra currently sells the new generation SUV called Scorpio-N
The SUV now looks sportier with new elements in design as well as features on offer
Mahindra also sell the older generation model as Scorpio Classic
The duo is currently the best-selling brand in Mahindra's stable currently
The Scorpio-N comes at a starting price of ₹13.05 lakh while the Scorpio Classic is priced from ₹12.64 lakh