Mahindra Scorpio SUV finds 9 lakh homes in India

Published Jun 28, 2023

Mahindra's iconic SUV has achieved a major sales milestone

A Scorpio-N SUV was the landmark unit to be rolled out of Mahindra's Chakan facility this week

The Scorpio SUV made its India debut back in 2002

Over the past 2 decades, the SUV has undergone several changes

Mahindra currently sells the new generation SUV called Scorpio-N

The SUV now looks sportier with new elements in design as well as features on offer

Mahindra also sell the older generation model as Scorpio Classic

The duo is currently the best-selling brand in Mahindra's stable currently

The Scorpio-N comes at a starting price of 13.05 lakh while the Scorpio Classic is priced from 12.64 lakh
