Mahindra announces big discounts on its flagship SUVs. Check details

Mahindra and Mahindra, one of India's largest SUV makers, has announced massive discounts on some of its models ahead of the Diwali festival. The carmaker is offering benefits worth up to 3.50 lakh for buying one of these models in November. Mahindra has included models like the XUV400, XUV300, Bolero, Bolero Neo and Marazzo among the cars in the benefit scheme for this month. However, some of the flagship models like XUV700, Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and Thar have been left out of this scheme. Here is a look at how much you can save on buying a Mahindra SUV this month.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Nov 2023, 15:41 PM
Mahindra and Mahindra is offering heavy discounts on some of its flagship SUVs like XUV400 and XUV300 ahead of Diwali.

Mahindra XUV400

XUV400, the only electric vehicle Mahindra offers in its portfolio, gets the biggest benefit in November. One buy the electric SUV, which rivals the likes of Tata Nexon. ev, at a discount ranging between 1.5 lakh and 3.5 lakh depending on variants. The maximum benefit is reserved for the top-end E: variant of the XUV400. The mid-trim variant gets benefit of 3 lakh while the entry-level variant EC gets the least amount of benefit.

Mahindra XUV300

The smallest SUV from the carmaker gets up to 1.2 lakh in benefits in the month of Diwali. The XUV300's W8 and W6 variants are included in this scheme. The top-end W8 variant of the SUV gets the maximum benefit which includes cash discount of 95,000. One can buy the W6 variant at a discount of 80,000 which includes free official accessories from Mahindra worth 25,000.

Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo

Mahindra is offering discounts of up to 70,000 on the Bolero and Bolero Neo SUVs this month. The old classic SUV's B6 Optional variant gets the maximum discount while the standard B6 variant gets discounts of up to 35,000. The B4 variant, which is the entry-level for Bolero, gets benefit of 50,000 besides free accessories worth another 20,000.

Also Read : XUV700, Thar, Scorpio SUVs help Mahindra record a 35% sales growth in October

Bolero Neo SUV, available in three variants, gets up to 50,000 discount. The top-end N10 variant gets the maximum benefit while the mid and lower variants called N4 and N8 get discounts between 25,000 and 31,000.

Mahindra Marazzo

The only MPV in Mahindra's stable gets benefits worth 58,300. The discount is available across all variants of the Marazzo.

First Published Date: 03 Nov 2023, 15:41 PM IST
TAGS: XUV400 Marazzo Bolero Neo XUV300 Mahindra and Mahindra Bolero
