Made-in-Brazil Volkswagen Virtus scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test

Latin NCAP has tested the made-in-Brazil version of the Virtus in their crash test. Just like the made-in-India version, the Virtus scored 5 stars in the crash test. Latin NCAP says that they wanted to test out the Brazilian-spec model to check whether it achieves the same safety rating as the India-spec version.

The sedan scored 92 per cent in adult occupant protection, 92 per cent in child occupant protection, 53 per cent in pedestrian and vulnerable road users protection and 85 per cent in safety assist systems.

The sedan was equipped with six airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners, seatbelt reminders and Electronic Stability Control as standard. The owners can get Advanced Driver Aids System as option with the Virstus in the global market which is not offered on the India-spec model.

The model that is on sale in India comes with a lot of safety equipment as standard. It gets Electronic stability control (ESC), anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake force distribution (EBD). There is also Multi-collision braking, dual front airbags, Brake Disc wiping, Brake Assist, Brake disc wiping, Anti-slip regulation and Electronic differential lock system.

On the higher variants, there are side airbags, curtain airbags, hill start assist, tyre deflation warning system, seat belt reminders, speed alert system, rear parking sensors and cornering lights.

In fact, cars that came from the India 2.0 project of Skoda and Volkswagen are some of the safest vehicles that a person can buy in the Indian market. The Virtus, Taigun, Kushaq and Slavia scored 5 stars in the crash test.

The prices of the Virtus in the Indian market start at ₹11.48 lakh and goes up to ₹18.77 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The primary rivals of the Virtus are Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Skoda Slavia.

