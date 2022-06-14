Lamborghini to debut its most powerful Aventador tomorrow: Things to expect

The new Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae will be powered by a V12 naturally-aspirated engine. It is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 355 kmph.

Lamborghini will drive in the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae to India. The carmaker has announced that the official unveiling will take place on June 15. The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is the last of from the iconic family of supercar to be manufactured. It is also going to be the last of the Lamborghini cars to use a naturally-aspirated V12 engine. Only a few will be up for grabs in India as the carmaker has already announced that the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae will be produced in very limited numbers.

Globally, Lamborghini sells two versions of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae in coupe and roadster variants which include the Aventador SVJ and the Aventador S. The carmaker may offer both versions for Indian customers. Lamborghini has limited the production of the supercar to just 600 units across the world. The coupe version will see 350 units while the roadster version will be sold to only 250 customers. India is likely to get only a fraction of that and, chances are, all units reserved for the country has already been sold out. Expect the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae to be priced around ₹8 crore.

Under the hood of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, the most powerful V12 engine will be throbbing one last time. The engine is capable of churning out maximum power of 770 bhp and peak torque of 720 Nm. The V12 engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. The Lamborghini supercar can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and comes with a top speed of 355 kmph. It can also come to a standstill from 100 kmph within just 30 metres.

It is not just the numbers. Lamborghini has made sure that the last of the Aventador satisfies enthusiasts by offering the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae with four-wheel steering with four active suspension and all-wheel drive system to deliver high performance and dynamic driving experience. The supercar also has four driving modes called STRADA, SPORT, CORSA and EGO.

With all the power loaded, the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae also looks quite intimidating on road with its design. Lamborghini managed to keep the overall weight of the supercar down with a rigid and lightweight carbon fibre monocoque and carbon fibre body. The car weighs about 1,550 kg while the coupe version weighs 25 kg less than the roadster version. The car stands on a set of either 20-inch or 21-inch Pirelli P Zero wheels.

