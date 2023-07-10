Lamborghini Revuelto, Huracan and Urus sold out until the end of 2025. Know more

Lamborghini Revuelto is proving to be highly in demand among supercars buyers worldwide. The iconic Italian sportscar manufacturer has claimed that the Reuelto has been sold out until the end of 2025. Not only that, Lamborghini's CEO Stephan Winkelmann has also reportedly said to Bloomberg that the Lamborghini Huracan and Urus models too are sold out until the end of 2025.

There were speculations that the first-ever Lamborghini plug-in hybrid model would see a lack of demand from the buyers, as they would possibly thrive for the Aventador replacement. However, that hasn't been the case. Lamborghini's CEO reportedly said that the company has sold out the Revuelto for at least the next 18 months.

This is not the first time the Lamborghini boss has talked about the strong demand for the hybrid supercar. In April 2023, he said that the Revuelto has the potential to eventually outsell the Aventador, of which, a total of 11,465 units were sold globally over its 11 years of production run. The automaker has also revealed that the Revuelto is specifically witnessing the highest demand from wealthy buyers in the US.

The Lamborghini Revuelto came as a milestone product from the brand, as it adopted an electrified plug-in hybrid powertrain. It retains a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that is paired with a trio of electric motors. Combined, the plug-in hybrid powertrain churns out 1,001 hp of peak power.

Speaking about the other models of the brand, Winkelmann said that the demand for the Urus and Huracan too remains strong. The automaker claims to have sold out both the Urus and Huracan for two years across the lineup. Also, the company claims that its sales have jumped up by five per cent in the first half of 2023 to 5,341 units.

The automaker is currently working on a plug-in hybrid version of the Lamborghini Urus. Also, it is working on the plug-in hybrid successor to the Huracan.

