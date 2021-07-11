Lamborghini won't kill its V12 engine with Aventador, a new powertrain awaited

Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini is ready to bid adieu to its famous Aventador after a decade long production. However, the luxury car brand is not ready to ditch the V12 engine. The Aventador's successor will come with a new V12 engine. However, this V12 power mill will only share the cylinder numbers with the outgoing unit, nothing else.

Lamborghini Aventador successor that is yet to be named will come with a new petrol-electric hybrid powertrain built around a completely new V12, said Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann to Autoblog.

Lamborghini has revealed the Aventador Ultimae, the final edition of the famous supercar. Its 6.5-litre V12 engine is capable of producing 770 hp of power output and 720 Nm of peak torque.

Lamborghini developed the L539 V12 engine specially for the Aventador. This was the second-ever V12 motor from the Italian supercar brand, next to the Bizzarini V12 unit from the 1960s.

Now, the brand is working on its third V12 engine, as revealed by Lamborghini CEO. The new V12 engine is reportedly to come with completely different technology. It will receive a new drivetrain, new battery. The next-generation V12 engine from Lamborghini will be a naturally aspirated unit built around an electric hybrid system.

Overall, one thing is clear that despite the Aventador set for its final journey, the famous V12 engine will continue to live on with its legacy, in revised fresh guise.

Lamborghini has revealed the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae just a few days ago. It comes available in two variants - Coupe and Roadster. The coupe variant is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 8.7 seconds at a top speed of 355 kmph, claims the automaker. The car gets lightweight Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) 7-speed shifting system, ensuring robotized gearshifts in up to 50 milliseconds.