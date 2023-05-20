First unit of Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica delivered to customer in India

Published May 20, 2023

The said Huracan Tecnica features Bianco Monocerus shade

The model was launched in India in August last year

It is priced at 4.04 crore (ex-showroom)

It makes extensive use of carbon fibre on the front bonnet and rear hood

This helps reduce its weight to just 1,379 kilos

The model sources power from a 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine

The V10 produces 640 hp of power and 565 Nm of peak torque

 The Huracan Tecnica goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds

 It takes 9.2 seconds to hit 0 to 200 kmph speed
It gets a top speed of 325 kmph. For detailed report...
