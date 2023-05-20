First unit of Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica delivered to customer in India

The said Huracan Tecnica features Bianco Monocerus shade
The model was launched in India in August last year
It is priced at ₹4.04 crore (ex-showroom)
It makes extensive use of carbon fibre on the front bonnet and rear hood
This helps reduce its weight to just 1,379 kilos
The model sources power from a 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine
The V10 produces 640 hp of power and 565 Nm of peak torque
The Huracan Tecnica goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds
It takes 9.2 seconds to hit 0 to 200 kmph speed