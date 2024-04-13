Kusha Kapila buys Mercedes-Benz E Class, costs more than 70 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Apr 2024, 12:25 PM
  • Mercedes-Benz offers E-Class in two variants and two engine options.
Kusha Kapila taking delivery of her new Mercedes-Benz E Class. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/ Auto Hangar)

Popular social media personality, Kusha Kapila has just purchased a new Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The images were shared by Auto Hangar Mercedes Benz from where Kusha just took the delivery of the luxury sedan. As of now, it is not clear which variant she opted for. Mercedes-Benz sells the E-Class in two variants - Exclusive and Elite. They are priced at 72.80 lakh and 84.90 lakh for the diesel engine. Only the Exclusive variant is offered with a petrol engine which costs 74.80 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

