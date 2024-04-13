Kusha Kapila buys Mercedes-Benz E Class, costs more than 70 lakh

Popular social media personality, Kusha Kapila has just purchased a new Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The images were shared by Auto Hangar Mercedes Benz from where Kusha just took the delivery of the luxury sedan. As of now, it is not clear which variant she opted for. Mercedes-Benz sells the E-Class in two variants - Exclusive and Elite. They are priced at ₹72.80 lakh and ₹84.90 lakh for the diesel engine. Only the Exclusive variant is offered with a petrol engine which costs ₹74.80 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.