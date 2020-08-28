Kia Sonet fuel economy revealed ahead of launch

Kia Motors globally revealed the upcoming Sonet compact SUV earlier this month. Its bookings have already commenced in the Indian market and Kia has announced that Sonet is off to a flying start with over 6,500 units booked on the opening day.

While most of the technical bits including the powertrain, transmission and features have been revealed officially, sources have now leaked its fuel-efficiency figures.

Kia Sonet is going to be featured in three engine options and five gearbox configurations. There will be an entry-level 83 PS, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which will be available with a 5-speed manual. It will return an ARAI-rated fuel economy of 18.4 kmpl.

Its 120 PS, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will be offered with two gearbox choices - a 6-speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission) and a 7-speed DCT automatic. In the former configuration, the Sonet will deliver 18.2 kmpl while the latter will be good enough for 18.3 kmpl.

Last but not the least, there will also be a 1.5-litre diesel engine in two states of tuning (110 PS and 115 PS). When mated to a 6-speed manual unit, the engine will deliver a fuel efficiency figure of 24.1 kmpl and in the 6-speed torque-converter setup, the engine will deliver 19 kmpl of efficiency.

Some key rivals to the Sonet include Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite. The Sonet has been slated to go on sale in September this year.

Kia has said that India will serve as a key manufacturing hub for the Sonet and the India-made units will be exported to over 70 countries.