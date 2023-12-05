Kia Sonet facelift bookings begin at dealerships ahead of launch on December 14

Kia India is all set to end the year with a bang with the Sonet facelift and now dealerships have begun accepting pre-bookings for the updated subcompact SUV ahead of launch. Select dealerships have confirmed to HT Auto about accepting bookings for the Kia Sonet facelift for a token amount of ₹25,000. Customers with existing pending bookings will automatically be converted to the facelifted models. The Sonet facelift is slated to launch on December 14, 2023.

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift is all set to get comprehensive upgrades over the outgoing model including revised styling to the front and rear profile. This includes new L-shaped LED DRLs that extend to the bumper, while the grille is now slimmer than before. The LED headlamps are now cube-shaped with bumper-mounted LED fog lamps. The rear sports subtle revisions including the connected taillight.

The upcoming Kia Sonet facelift will come with the same engine and transmission options. The diesel-manual configuration could make a comeback

The cabin will sport comprehensive changes including a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto-dimming IRVM, auto climate control, wireless phone charging, Bose sound system, digital instrument console, ambient lighting and more. The big update will be the addition of Level 1 ADAS to the Sonet, which brings it up to speed with the Hyundai Venue facelift launched earlier this year. Other safety features will include six airbags as standard, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, ESC and more.

The Kia Sonet facelift will carry over its existing engine options including the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol tuned with 82 bhp, 1.0-litre turbo petrol with 118 bhp and 1.5-litre turbo diesel with 114 bhp. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed IMT, and a 7-speed DSG. The diesel manual could make a comeback with the facelifted version.

Expect prices to see a marginal increase on the Sonet facelift when it arrives later this month. Prices currently start from ₹7.79 lakh, going up to ₹14.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Deliveries should commence towards the end of the year or in early 2024.

