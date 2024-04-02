Kia launches Carens facelift with new variants, engine, features. Check prices

Kia Carens facelift has made its debut in India with the launch of the 2024 iteration of the three-row RV today. The Korean auto giant has updated the Carens lineup with introduction of new variants, which takes the overall number of variants to 30. Among the major changes are a new diesel powertrain, several new features and new exterior colour too. While the price of Carens starts from ₹10.52 lakh (ex-showroom), the price of the new variants start from ₹12.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end X-Line variant, now updated with exclusive features, will cost ₹19.67 lakh (ex-showroom).