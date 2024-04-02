Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia launches Carens facelift with new variants, engine, features. Check prices

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 02 Apr 2024, 12:12 PM
  • Kia Carens will now be available in more variants, a new diesel engine, new exterior colour choices and added features.
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Carens at a price of ₹12.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-row RV has now been updated with new engine, transmission, features and more variants.

Kia Carens facelift has made its debut in India with the launch of the 2024 iteration of the three-row RV today. The Korean auto giant has updated the Carens lineup with introduction of new variants, which takes the overall number of variants to 30. Among the major changes are a new diesel powertrain, several new features and new exterior colour too. While the price of Carens starts from 10.52 lakh (ex-showroom), the price of the new variants start from 12.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end X-Line variant, now updated with exclusive features, will cost 19.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia has added a new 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission unit to the Carens. This has helped the carmaker to squeeze in new variants spread across trims.

