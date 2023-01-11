Kia KA4 MPV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023: Check specs, features, other details

Korean auto giant Kia's Indian arm has taken the covers off the new generation Carnival MPV which is code-named KA4. It is similar to the version that is currently available in global markets. The new MPV has grown in size, offers more space inside and as many as 11 seating options for occupants. The MPV has also received updates in terms of design as well as features on offer. Kia is expected to officially announce the price of the new MPV soon.

Kia first launched the Carnival MPV in India back in 2020 during the last edition of the Auto Expo. In the last three years, the luxury MPV received one minor facelift. The Carnival 2023 or KA4 is the fourth generation model of the MPV. It gets features and technologies like multi Bluetooth connecitvity, rear occupant alert, and dual sunroof, among others.

Kia KA4 is also equipped with features like Advanced Driver Aids System. There are features such as Remote Smart Parking Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), and Blind-Spot Avoidance Assist (BCA), among others. Moreover, Kia is also offering wireless charging, a multi-function steering wheel and a touchscreen infotainment system that measures 12.3 inches in size.

Apart from the KA4, Kia has also unveiled the EV9 Concept. The electric SUV concept made its debut at Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2021. The EV9 Concept measures 4,930 mm in length, 2,055 mm in width, 1,790 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 3,100mm. The EV9 Concept is also based on an all-electric platform just like the Kia EV6.

The vehicle will be launched in the first quarter of 2023 in the global market. As of now, Kia has not announced whether the EV9 will make its way to the Indian market or not.

