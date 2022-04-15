Kia EV9 electric SUV, with three-row seating, confirmed for US launch in 2023

Kia is determined to make the most of two emerging trends in the global automotive markets - preference for electric vehicles and preference for large SUVs. Little wonder then that Kia EV9 is one much-awaited product that the company has now confirmed for a US launch come second half of 2023. Yes, there is quite a wait still but the buzz that the Kia EV9 electric vehicle (EV) has generated thus far may well hold it in good stead for another year or a little more.

The EV9 from Kia is a three-row SUV and will sit on the top of its EV lineup for the world. The confirmation of its US launch next year came at the New York International Auto Show after it was showcased in concept form at the LA Auto Show back in November of 2021. To be built on the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform which is dedicated to EVs, the EV9 will sit on top of models like EV6, EV7 and others, some of which are still in development stage.

At the unveiling of the concept Kia EV9, the Koreans had confirmed that the electric SUV would be able to support fast charging with the ability to be powered from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes. It is also expected that the SUV is likely to have a per-charge range of just under 500 kms. But it may not just be about its fast-charging and long-range credentials but a dominant road presence and a modern cabin as well. The concept EV9 showcased a mammoth 26-inch all-digital display and indications are that this could well make it to the production version of the EV as well. Dimensionally, the concept is 4,930 mm long, 2,055 mm wide and 1,790 mm high, all of which make it as imposing as the BMW iX. With a wheelbase of 3,100 mm though, the Kia EV9 may offer more cabin room than the flagship BMW EV.

The EV9 could be a crucial product for Kia as the company looks at having a lineup of 14 BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) by 2027.

(With inputs from Inside EVs)

