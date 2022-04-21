Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: Prices compared

Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Ertiga have been updated for the Indian car market and combine to take on a new challenger on the block in the form of Kia Carens.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on : 21 Apr 2022, 04:11 PM
While Carens is the newest MPV in town, XL6 and Ertiga are the trusty options from Maruti with both receiving key updates recently.

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday drove in the updated XL6 to the Indian car market at a starting price point of 11.29 lakh (ex showroom). The XL6 has been a premium twin of the Ertiga with both models combining to give Maruti a solid hand in the gamble that three-row utility vehicles still remain in the Indian car market. But challenging the twins is the Kia Carens, the fourth product from the company that was launched earlier this month. While each of these three models have a unique set of highlights, the near similar price points of the initial few variants of the three models make the Carens, XL6 and Ertiga rivals of one another.

Carens vs Ertiga vs XL6: Price comparison     
      
Carens variants Ertiga variants XL6 variants 
      
Premium 9.59 lakhLXi 8.35 lakhZeta 11.29 lakh - 12.79 lakh*
Prestige 10.69 lakhVXi 9.49 lakh - 10.99 lakh*Alpha 12.29 lakh - 13.79 lakh*
Premium Turbo 11.20 lakhZXi 10.59 lakh - 12.09 lakh*Alpha+ 12.89 lakh - 14.39 lakh*
Prestige Turbo 12.40 lakhZXi+ 11.29 lakh - 12.70 lakh*Alpha+ Dual Tone 13.05 lakh - 14.55 lakh*
Prestige Plus Turbo 13.89 lakh    
Prestige Plus Turbo DCT 14.80 lakh    
Luxury Turbo 15.30 lakh    
 Luxury Plus Turbo 6 seater 16.55 lakh    
Luxury Plus Turbo 16.60 lakh    
Luxury Plus Turbo DCT 6 seater 17.45 lakh    
Luxury Plus Turbo DCT 17.50 lakh    
     All prices are ex-showroom
*For Maruti variants with range,
the upper range is for AT

Kia Carens price and specs:

The Carens from Kia is the only three-row vehicle in this list that also offers a diesel engine. So if diesel is what you are after, rule the Maruti models out. The Kia Carens has two petrol engines on offer and is available in three broad variants - Premium, Prestige and Prestige Plus. The base variant - after the recent price revision is now at 9.59 lakh while the top petrol variant maxes out at a comparatively mammoth 17.50 lakh.

It may well be the most expensive of the three models here but Carens also benefits from a more capable turbo petrol motor and the more refined 7-speed DCT box. Carens also comes with six airbags as standard, a big plus as far as safety features are concerned. It also offers slightly more cabin and cargo space than the Maruti models. As one goes towards the upper variants, the price difference may increase significantly but features like ambient lighting and Bose Sound System, among others, seek to justify the prices.

But Kia is still relatively new in the market and Carens has little to nothing on Ertiga and XL6 as far as service network or resale values are concerned.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 price and specs:

The XL6 in its latest edition is more expensive than before but it also promises to be more premium, possibly bringing it close to some of the variants of the Carens. Complete with a revised grille with chrome addition, 16-inch dual-tone alloys, updated display screen, Suzuki Connect and ventilated front seats.

The 2022 XL6 facelift stands on larger 16-inch wheels with dual-tone alloy.

On paper, neither the XL6 nor the Ertiga is more powerful than the Carens with its turbo petrol unit but the latest XL6 does seek to strike a balance between a premium cabin, capable drive, decent looks and a more affordable price structure.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price and specs:

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

The Ertiga is still the best bang for the buck in the Indian MPV segment. The LXi variant starts at 8.35 lakh and the ZXi+ maxes out at 12.70 lakh in the latest version launched earlier this month. While it is the VXi that tends to sell in max numbers, Maruti is playing a smart game by also equipping CNG in the upper variants to bolster sales. Kia at present has no presence in the CNG market and neither is there the CNG option on the XL6. The VXi CNG is priced at 10.44 lakh while ZXi CNG is at 11.54 lakh.

 

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2022, 04:08 PM IST
TAGS: XL6 Carens Ertiga Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Maruti Ertiga Maruti Suzuki XL6 Maruti XL6 Kia Carens
