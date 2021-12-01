Kia Carens RV set for unveil this month. The name, target audience explained

While the name has been doing the rounds for quite some time now, Kia India on Wednesday confirmed that its next offering for the country will indeed be called Kia Carens. Underlining how the name of the recreational vehicle is based on the concept of ‘Car plus Renaissance’, the South Korean auto brand is looking at appealing to larger families with the vehicle.

Carens will make its world premiere in India on December 16 and will be manufactured at the company facility in Andra Pradesh's Anantpur. The company has confirmed an India-first launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Kia Carens will be a three-row vehicle, possibly taking on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari. The company states that it has paid special attention to ensure that Carens can accommodate larger families while still offering a styling that is typically SUV and a cabin that is backed with ‘Kia’s signature innovative and smart technology.’

Kia is hoping that Carens is able to replicate the success that other models like Seltos and Sonet have managed to achieve. “We are really excited to bring our fourth product for the Indian market, the Kia Carens," said Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO at Kia India in a press statement issued by the company. “Kia wants to offer a premium and comfortable family RV that has a three-row seating configuration and features fitting in perfectly with India’s urban lifestyle and road conditions."

Kia has managed to climb to a position of strength in the Indian car market in a relatively short period of time. Seltos was the company's debut product back in 2019, followed by Carnival MPV and the Sonet sub-compact SUV. But all eyes now would be on Carens which is expected to share certain features with the Alcazar while possibly adding to the feature list as is common with Kia products.

Pricing could also be crucial to determine the fate of Carens in India. At present, Alcazar from Hyundai starts at around ₹16 lakh, going up to ₹21 lakh (ex showroom).