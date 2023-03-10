Kia Carens Diesel IMT details leaked, new base variant to join lineup soon

Kia India is all set to upgrade the Carens MPV to meet BS6 Phase 2 and RDE compliance norms and the company is using this opportunity to bring more features to the car. According to a leaked document, the Kia Carens diesel will be updated with the Intelligent Manual Transmission (IMT). The Carens is also expected to receive a price hike as part of the upgrade.

The Kia Carens MPV's 1.5-litre diesel engine has been upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. The motor continues to belt out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. So far the engine was paired with a 6-speed manual and a torque converter automatic. It's unclear if the 6-speed manual will continue to be on sale once the 6-speed IMT version arrives. On the current model, the Carens diesel claims a fuel efficiency of 21.3 kmpl, which could see a slight improvement.

Also Read : Kia EV9 SUV, showcased as a concept at Auto Expo, teased ahead of March 15 debut

The Kia Carens is also expected to get the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine later in the year

The Carens MPV has been a hit for Kia India with the model raking in a sizeable market share. The spacious cabin coupled with premium interiors has made the model quite likeable for larger families. It's also a model that's slowly setting up its presence in the fleet segment. We’ve already seen the diesel-IMT option on the Kia Seltos in the automaker’s lineup and expect to see the same convenience on the MPV as well.

Apart from the new IMT variant, the updated Kia Carens MPV is expected to get a new base variant that will come as a five-seater option with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The new variant should give the model a more competitive entry price, helping the Carens take on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Expect the base trim to miss out on several features including the air purifier, touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof and more.

Also Read : Kia sales grow nearly 36% in February, over 76,000 Carens MPVs sold in one year

The Kia Carens is also expected to get the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol version later in the year, which will replace the 1.4-litre turbo petrol currently on offer. The unit has already made it to a number of Hyundai Group cars including the Hyundai Alcazar and Creta. It's likely to arrive on the Seltos facelift that's scheduled to arrive later this year.

First Published Date: