JLR debuts Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition with new colour schemes.

Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team has introduced the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition SUV. Compared to the standard models the key changes in this edition include black painted 22-inch forged alloy wheels, black brake callipers and a new carbon fibre hood.

Three hand-finished exterior paint options are available in the new variant of Range rover Sport SVR, including new shades of Maya Blue Gloss (blue) and Marl Gray Gloss (gray), both exclusive to the Ultimate Edition. The base includes fine crushed glass particles that offer a delicate, reflective appearance while creating an intense shine. The third option is Ligurian Black Satin (black). Each colour features a contrasting roof also in Narvik Black .

The interior of the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition appears to be a mix of luxury and exclusivity. It gets Performance seats in Windsor leather and contrasting black fabric. The white upholstery is also found in the dashboard and door panels. The door sill has the word "Ultimate Edition". The cabin also get some upgrades like chrome badge designs on the B-pillar, the black anodised metal shift paddles behind the steering wheel and the Illuminated Ultimate Edition running boards.

“The Range Rover Sport SVR revolutionised Land Rover's high-performance capability when it came onto the market in 2014. More than 20,000 units have been sold to date and demand for the SVR is growing each year thanks to its unique combination of power, luxury and luxury. an exciting dynamic. The customisation features of the SV Bespoke department that houses this Ultimate Edition increase its appeal to a level never seen before, "says Mark Turner , Land Rover SV Bespoke's team commercial director.

As for performance, the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition is powered by a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine that is capable of churning out 575 PS of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a 4x4 drive system. This allows the SUV to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of up to 283 kmph.