Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon package is answer to Ford Bronco's Sasquatch package

It's been only a few weeks Ford has rolled out its revived new generation Bronco SUV. It seems Ford Bronco's reappearance has stirred a ripple in the SUV market. Now US automobile giant Jeep has teased the Wrangler Xtreme Recon package in order to beef up appeal of the Wrangler Rubicon.

The Wrangler Xtreme Recon package seems to be the answer to the Bronco Sasquatch package. The Wrangler Xtreme recon package will be available for the customers later in 2021. The special customisaion package comes available for the four-door Wrangler Rubicons and the monstrous Rubicon 392.

This Xtreme Recon package includes 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 dirt shredders mounted on beadlock-capable wheels and 4.56:1 gearing for the axles. Also, it gets a 1.5-inch suspension lift with retuned dampers to support the Wrangler Rubicon. The 392 on the other hand gets 2.0-inch lift.

The Xtreme Recon package increases the approach and departure angles to make the Wrangler Rubicon even more off-road worthy. The approach angle is now 47.4 degrees and departure angle is up to 40.7 degrees. Water wading capability of the Wrangler Xtreme Recon package 33.6 inches. With all these measurings, The Wrangler Xtreme Recon package is fit to compete with Bronco's customisation package.

Groung clearance of the Wrangler Rubicon is increased through Wrangler Xtreme Recon package to 12.9 inches compared to Bronco's 11.5 inches.

The gear ratio of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is also modified through the Wrangler Xtreme Recon package to offer extra special performance.