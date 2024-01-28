Launched between ₹95,000 and ₹99,500 (ex-showroom), Hero Xtreme 125R is a spotry and upmarket commuter motorcycle
The Hero Xtreme 125R comes with not only a stylish design, but host of upmarket features adding visual appeal to the motorcycle
This 125 cc commuyter motorcycle comes in three different colour options
Cobalt Blue is one of the colours available for the Hero Xtreme 125R
Another colour option for the bike is Firestorm Red
The third colour option on offer for the Hero Xtreme 125R is the Stallion Black
Powering this motorcycle is a 125 cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 11.5 bhp peak power and 11 Nm of maximum torque
For transmission duty, the motorcycle gets a five-speed gearbox
The Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle is available in both ABS and non-ABS variants