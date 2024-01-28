Hero MotoCorp unleashed Xtreme 125R in India's 125 cc commuter segment

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 28, 2024

Launched between 95,000 and 99,500 (ex-showroom), Hero Xtreme 125R is a spotry and upmarket commuter motorcycle

The Hero Xtreme 125R comes with not only a stylish design, but host of upmarket features adding visual appeal to the motorcycle

This 125 cc commuyter motorcycle comes in three different colour options

Cobalt Blue is one of the colours available for the Hero Xtreme 125R

Another colour option for the bike is Firestorm Red

The third colour option on offer for the Hero Xtreme 125R is the Stallion Black

Powering this motorcycle is a 125 cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 11.5 bhp peak power and 11 Nm of maximum torque

For transmission duty, the motorcycle gets a five-speed gearbox

The Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle is available in both ABS and non-ABS variants
