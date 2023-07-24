JLR India clocks highest ever Q1 sales in FY24, registers 102% growth

Jaguar Land Rover India on Monday announced that it clocked its highest-ever Q1 sales growth in the first quarter of the current financial year. The British luxury car brand owned by Tata Motors has claimed that it registered 102 per cent sales growth in the first quarter of FY24, as compared to the same quarter of last financial year. JLR India has attributed this sales performance to the models such as Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender, which claimed to have posted a year-on-year growth of 209 per cent.

JLR India in its official release has said that the automaker has been witnessing increasing demands for the models such as Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender. These three luxury SUVs have contributed 78 per cent to the current order book, claimed the automaker. The car brand also said that in the first quarter of FY2024, the company posted a 102 per cent sales growth, retailing a total of 1,048 units.

Speaking about the sales performance, Rajan Amba, managing director of JLR India, said that the company has delivered record sales in the first quarter of this fiscal, with the volumes doubling as compared to the same quarter of last financial year. ".his performance is a testament to the exceptional equity of the JLR brands and our class-leading collection of modern luxury vehicles. Backed by the growing demand among our discerning clients, our order book remains strong and growing, and we are excited and confident of our India story ahead," he further added.

JLR India also said that its order book in the Q1 FY24 has witnessed a growth of 88 per cent as compared to the same period last year with the launch of the new Range Rover and new Range Rover Sport in the second half of last fiscal. Also, Defender's high demand has helped the auto company to post higher sales volume. Besides new car sales, JLR India has witnessed high sales in the used car segment as well. JLR India's pre-owned business claimed to have witnessed a growth of 137 per cent in the first quarter of FY24.

