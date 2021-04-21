Jaguar introduces I-Pace Black Edition with darkened exterior accents

Jaguar has introduced the new I-Pace Black Edition based on the S, SE or HSE variants of the I-Pace. The enhanced specification includes as standard various features that come as optional on these variants including the Black Pack, panoramic roof and privacy glass.

The I-Pace Black Edition gets a dark, glossy finish on the grille, mirror caps, window surrounds and rear badges. The 20-inch, five-spoke wheels of the vehicle also get a gloss black look. The rest of the body can be done in all the available colours including Aruba and Farallon Pearl black premium metallic paints. The Black edition subtly enhances the design of the I-Pace, giving it a more dynamic and distinctive appeal.

On the inside, there is Ebony leather sports seats along with a matching headliner. Gloss black theme continues in the cabin accents.

(Also read | Jaguar F-Pace 2021 set for India launch, bookings now open. All the details)

Interior of the Jaguar I-Pace Black Edition

Except for the aesthetic changes, the technical specifications of the I-Pace remain the same. The vehicle comes equipped with a 90kWh battery that delivers 400PS and 696Nm of instant torque. The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

(Also read | Jaguar I-Pace costs double a Tesla in India: How's the road ahead for luxury EVs)

Thee vehicle can run up to 470 kilometres on WLTP cycle on a single charge. The I-Pace's 11kW on-board charger makes home charging faster and more convenient for customers who have a three-phase electricity supply. When plugged in to an 11kW wall box, the vehicle can be reach a range of up to 53 kilometre per hour. Time taken to fully charge an I-Pace is nearly 8.6 hours.

Like all other I-Pace models, the I-Pace Black is also loaded with tech on the inside. There is a Pivi Pro infotainment system with an embedded SIM and a 4G data plan for unlimited music streaming. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard. The I-Pace can also filter its cabin air before a journey using the PM2.5 filtration system.