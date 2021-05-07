Isuzu to launch BS 6 version of D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander next week

Isuzu to launch BS 6 version of D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander next week2 min read . 03:50 PM IST
- Although a bit late, the Japanese carmaker has finally decided to upgrade its vehicles to meet emission norms in India.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Isuzu Motors is all set to launch the BS 6 versions of its D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander models in India next week. Both the cars will break cover on May 10.
The V-Cross was earlier discontinued in Indian market as the engine was not upgraded according to the new emission norms that kicked in last year.
According to reports, the BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross likely to be offered in two trims. Isuzu will also launch a Hi-Lander variant of pickup besides the V-Cross.
The 2021 D-Max V-Cross will be powered by a BS 6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel unit that is capable of churning out 150 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This new engine will replace the older 2.5-litre diesel engine that has now been discontinued completely by the carmaker. The transmission option could include a six-speed automatic transmission.
Apart from the new BS 6 engine, the 2021 V-Cross is unlikely to get too many changes. It is likely to be offered in two trim levels - Z and Z Prestige. The second trim will be available with a choice of 4WD.
The design is also likely to remain unchanged for the new V-Cross. On the outside, it will have a two-piece chrome grille which will be flanked by a pair of L-shaped LED DRLs at the front. Down below will sit fog lights as found on its predecessor. The exterior highlights will also include contrast coloured ORVMs, 18-inch alloy wheels, and vertically stacked tail lights.
The interior will have a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an analogue instrument console. The all-black interior theme will also continue on the new model. Key safety features on the new D-Max include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminders, and a speed alert system.
Isuzu plans to bring in an entry-level pickup option in the form of the Hi-Lander. The Hi-Lander is also likely to be powered by the same BS 6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel unit.