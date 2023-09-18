Tata Nexon has received a major facelift in terms of design and features

Published Sep 18, 2023

The updated Nexon SUV gets a major design update and wide range of new features along with new transmission options as well

The Tata Nexon facelift is available in 69 different trim options with variable combination of features and powertrain

Priced between 8.10 lakh and 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom), Tata Nexon facelift is available in both petrol and diesel options

New Nexon trims are Smart, Smart+, Smart+S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+S, Fearless, Fearless Sand Fearless+ S

Besides the updated style elements at exterior, the Nexon SUV facelift gets a host of new features inside the cabin

New touchscreen infotainment system, new digital instrument cluster, revamped steering wheel are among fresh features of the SUV

Powering the updated Nexon compact SUV are the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, like the pre-facelift model

Tata claims that the safety quotient of the new Nexon too has improved than the already 5-star GNCAP rated pre-facelift model

In a nutshell, Tata Nexon SUV's facelifted iteration comes as more appealing to customers with its comprehensive updates
