The updated Nexon SUV gets a major design update and wide range of new features along with new transmission options as well
The Tata Nexon facelift is available in 69 different trim options with variable combination of features and powertrain
Priced between ₹8.10 lakh and ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom), Tata Nexon facelift is available in both petrol and diesel options
New Nexon trims are Smart, Smart+, Smart+S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+S, Fearless, Fearless Sand Fearless+ S
Besides the updated style elements at exterior, the Nexon SUV facelift gets a host of new features inside the cabin
New touchscreen infotainment system, new digital instrument cluster, revamped steering wheel are among fresh features of the SUV
Powering the updated Nexon compact SUV are the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, like the pre-facelift model
Tata claims that the safety quotient of the new Nexon too has improved than the already 5-star GNCAP rated pre-facelift model
In a nutshell, Tata Nexon SUV's facelifted iteration comes as more appealing to customers with its comprehensive updates