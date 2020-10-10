Isuzu D-Max BS 6 to launch in India on October 14

Isuzu Motor India has recently announced that it will upgrade its product line-up with the launch of BS 6-compliant D-Max commercial pickup truck. The pickup will go on sale in the Indian market on October 14. The company has also shared a sneak peek of the upcoming D-Max and D-Max S-Cab models in a teaser posted on its social media platforms.

Details from the teaser suggest that the upgraded commercial pickup truck will be kitted up with slightly revamped outer styling as well as fresh interiors. It will receive exteriors with minor changes along with the latest cabin layout, similar to what's found on the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Major changes will be limited to the front section of the vehicle in the form of slightly updated headlamps.

Moreover, the company has also teased a new 'super strong' variant of the D-Max in an official video.

Under the hood, the pickup will get a new BS 6-compliant engine. Previously, it sourced power from a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel unit which delivered 134 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. This engine was seen with a 5-speed gearbox which was offered as standard.

Whether or not this powertrain will be seen on the updated model isn't confirmed yet. It is also said that the SUV will get a BS 6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine which was globally introduced earlier this year. Moreover, a 3.0-litre twin-turbo diesel is also on the rumour list for select markets.

While the company planned a number of launches for first half of 2020, but the plans were delayed due to the pandemic.