Isuzu Motors India delays launch of its BS 6 line-up due to coronavirus

The Indian subsidiary of the Japanese utility vehicle manufacturer, Isuzu Motors, on Monday announced that it has realigned its plans to introduce the BS 6 products to later part of the second quarter of 2020-21. This decision came in the wake of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced that a firmer launch date will be announced in the later stage.

Apart from this, the company also announced that it has informed its customers across the country regarding the new extended warranty services from the brand.

"All vehicles whose warranty expires/expired during the period 15 March ‘20 – 15 April ‘20 will now have their warranty extended until end-May 2020. Similarly, all vehicles that were due for Periodic Maintenance Service during the period 15 March ’20 – 15 April ‘20 can now avail their services until end-May 2020.", the company announced in an official press note sent on Monday.

This move is a result of the current coronavirus situation which has forced people to not step out of their homes due to the lockdown. The company also mentioned that any further changes due to the evolving scenario will be announced separately.

Isuzu Motors India also urged people to follow all the safety precautionary measures to ward the COVID-19 pandemic away.

In similar updates, India's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced that it would extend warranty period on all its cars which have their services expiring between March 15 to April 30, 2020. The company said that customers can contact its 24X7 call centers at any point for any help they might need.