Next-gen Suzuki Swift unveiled in concept form, debut later this month

Suzuki Motor Corporation has uncovered the concept version of the next-generation Swift hatchback. Slated to make its global debut at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month, the fourth-generation Swift hatchback looks significantly different from the current model but carries the signature design elements from the outgoing version.

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 03 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM
Suzuki Swift Gen 4 has been unveiled in concept form ahead of its global debut in Japan later this month at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Christened as the Swift Concept, the car claims to add new value to the hatchback but retains the drive and feel philosophy of the current model. Suzuki claims that with a shift from tangible consumption to experiential consumption, the Swift Concept not only provides design and drive but also proposes a new value of having fun with the car and daily lives. The concept iteration of the new generation Suzuki Swift claims to come equipped with a host of advanced safety technologies including Dual Sensor Brake Support II, collision mitigation braking, adaptive high beam system and driver monitoring system. Also, the new Swift claims to come with a high-efficiency engine that will strike a balance between driving performance and fuel efficiency.

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST
