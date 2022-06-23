India-made Kia Carens scores just 3 stars safety rating by Global NCAP

The crash-tested Kia Carens was a base model featuring six airbags and ESC.Kia Carens was launched in India last year and has been a stellar hit in the market.

Kia Carens has scored a safety rating of 3 stars for adult occupant protection under Global NCAP crash tests. The model has also scored 3 stars for child occupant protection. The crash-tested model was a made-in-India Kia Carens which was tested in its ‘most basic safety specification’. It featured ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and a total of six airbags including two frontal airbags, two side-body airbags, and two side head protection airbags. The model was also tested for side impacts and fulfilled the UN95 regulatory requirement.

Child safety rating has also been rated 3 stars for India-made Kia Carens.

As per the crash test data, the Kia Carens demonstrated an ‘unstable structure’. It offered only marginal protection to the driver’s chest, while protection for the driver's feet was rated weak. The Global NCAP also made a note that the car lacks a three-point seatbelt at the rear central seat, instead is offered with a lap belt.

In terms of overall adult protection, the Kia Carens managed to secure a total of 9.30 points out of a possible 17 points. As per a report rolled out by Global NCAP, the car's structure, as well as footwell area, were both found to be ‘unstable’, and the bodyshell couldn't ‘withstand further loadings’. On the other hand, the car scored a total of 30.99 out of 49 points in terms of child occupant protection. Equipped with ISOFIX mounting points, and child restraint systems were also in place and well-marked, as per Global NCAP report.

(Also Read: Kia Sonet sells over 1.5 lakh units in less than two years, X Line sells best)

What needs to be noted is that Kia being a global car brand couldn't secure sfaer rating in India for its Carens MPV. “We expected a better performance from this model. It remains a cause for concern that global car brands such as Kia, that normally achieve 5-star ratings in other markets, are still not reaching this level in India," said, Alejandro Furas, secretary general of Global NCAP.

First Published Date: