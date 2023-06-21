India-bound Toyota Vellfire launches globally, to offer ADAS, hybrid powertrain

Japanese auto giant has launched the new generation Vellfire MPV in global markets. The premium MPV, which is also sold in India, has received several major updates in its new generation. The new Vellfire is based on the new Lexus LM platform, offers new set of powertrain as well as advanced technology besides design tweaks to make it a more attractive proposition. The new Vellfire MPV is expected to hit the roads some time next year.

One of the key updates in the new Vellfire can be seen under its hood. Toyota Motor now packs in two petrol engines, one of them combines with hybrid technology. Toyota has been banking on hybrid powertrain in most of its recent models. The Vellfire, when launched in India, will join the likes of Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Innova HyCross as models offering hybrid powertrain.

Toyota Vellfire 2024 will come with a 2.4-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid powertrain. Toyota has not shared the performance figures of either of them. However, expect the turbo petrol unit to churn out around 260 hp of maximum power while the hybrid version is likely to generate around 250 hp of power. The engines will come mated to either a Direct Shift 8-speed automatic gearbox or Electric continuously variable transmission unit. Toyota is offering both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive system in the new Vellfire.

Toyota Vellfire will also offer Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology. It will be the first MPV in India to offer the feature when it launches. The new Vellfire will come equipped with Toyota's Safety Sense technology which offers Proactive Driving Assist helping in lane changes, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, remote parking among others.

The interior of the Vellfire offers this Super-Long Overhead Console which houses several controls for occupants.

In terms of looks, the new Vellfire now comes with an updated face which includes an aggressive front bumper and vertical slats on the grille. On the inside, Toyota has curved out more space in the front and second-row seats, as well as between the second-row and third-row seats by 5 mm and 10 mm respectively. It offers ottoman seats as standard in all variant. The top-of-the-range Executive Lounge variant offers power-sliding ottoman seats, a world first according to the carmaker. The MPV also offers features like multi-operational touch panel, heated leg- and armrests, and massagers. One of the most unique features inside the cabin is the Super-Long Overhead Console. It houses several control buttons on the roof, including functions to open windows and adjust ambient lighting.

