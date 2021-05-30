Hyundai upgrades XCIENT fuel-cell truck with improved design and performance

Hyundai has upgraded the design and performance dynamics of its XCIENT fuel-cell truck as it gears for global expansion. The company has released images of the upgraded vehicle - the world’s first mass-produced, heavy-duty truck powered by hydrogen. The new model will begin production in August this year.

The updated exterior design of the fuel-cell truck expresses its dynamic and eco-friendly aura. It features a linear and bold ‘V’ shape of chrome details and multi-dimensional mesh patterns and a new radiator grille. The blue point color surrounding the grille and the decal graphics vividly visualizes the vehicle's eco-friendly hydrogen energy.

The 2021 XCIENT heavy-duty truck is equipped with a 180-kW hydrogen fuel-cell system with two 90-kW fuel cell stacks, newly modified for this heavy-duty truck model. The fuel cell system’s durability as well as the vehicle’s overall fuel efficiency has been improved to better stay in tune with the demands of commercial fleet customers. The 350-kW e-motor with maximum torque of 2,237 Nm further enables dynamic driving performance.

The vehicle gets around seven large hydrogen tanks that offer a combined storage capacity of around 31 kg of fuel, while a 72-kWh-powered set of three batteries provides an additional source of power. The maximum driving range of 2021 XCIENT Fuel Cell is set to be around 400 km.

Last year, Hyundai had shipped a total of 46 units of XCIENT fuel-cell trucks to Switzerland. It is gearing up to export another 140 units of the upgraded trucks to Switzerland by the end of this year as part of its plan to roll out 1,600 heavy-duty fuel cell electric trucks in Europe by 2025.

The company also has plans to present the hydrogen truck to the North American market this year. It is also carefully reviewing multiple options to introduce its fuel cell technology to corporate and government customers in China. “Hyundai Motor is leveraging more than 20 years of experience in fuel cell technology to further its vision of an eco-friendly hydrogen society," said Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, CEO and President of Commercial Vehicle Division at Hyundai Motor Company.