Hyundai unveils interior image of Ioniq 5 electric car ahead of world premiere

Hyundai has released the first interior image of its upcoming midsize CUV - the Ioniq 5 electric car. Slated to make its debut via a virtual world premiere on February 23, the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) offers a spacious and versatile interior space.

The interior of the Ioniq 5 has been designed on the lines of a ‘Living Space’ theme so as to offer a distinct and comfortable interior experience to the customers. It has been furnished using eco-friendly materials and textiles such as eco-processed leather, bio paint as well as natural and recycled fibers. Usage of sustainable materials is a way of reflecting the consumers' rising consciousness towards the environment's betterment.

Further to this, Hyundai says that the seats have been covered with eco-processed leather that is dyed and treated with plant oil extractions from flaxseed. Soft furnishings throughout the cabin have been covered with textiles derived from sustainable fibers such as sugar cane bio components, wool and poly yarns. Woven fibers derived from recycled PET plastic bottles have also been used inside the cabin. Other cabin surfaces such as the dashboard, switches, steering wheel and door panels have been coated in a polyurethane bio paint composed of oils from rape flowers and corn.

Interior image of the Hyundai Ioniq 5

A dedicated BEV platform allows for a longer wheelbase and flat floor in the Ioniq 5 when compared to other midsize CUVs that come with traditional powertrains. More space allows for better and more convenient facilities inside the vehicle. Driver and passengers can easily enter and exit the cabin on either side even when parked in a narrow spot thanks to the flat floor that allows the center console to slide back and forth. The conventional center console has been redesigned to offer more functionality rather than just being a static storage box. This new centre piece is called ‘Universal Island’.

The two front passenger seats come with leg rests, allowing passenger and driver to ‘relax and recharge’ while waiting in the vehicle. All seats come equipped with a mechanism to be repositioned, which makes it easier for adults in the front to care for children and for pets seated in the rear. “The long wheelbase (of the car) is translated to a new dimension of space... a perfect place to recharge, your home away from home," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center.

In the upcoming virtual world premiere event, Hyundai will unveil other details about the electric car including its innovative features and how customers can make the most of the dedicated BEV model.