Hyundai has revealed a glimpse of an updated Kona electric SUV. As it appears, the 2022 Hyundai Kona EV gets a completely new face as compared to the outgoing model. The South Korean automaker claims that the updated version of the Kona EV will be available in the US market within a couple of months.

Hyundai Kona EV was first introduced in South Korea and Europe in 2018, before launching in the US market. In India as well, Kona EV was the first all-electric car launched by Hyundai and it competes with rivals like Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV here. Despite being a relatively new model in the electric car arena, Hyundai Kona EV’s global sales have nearly doubled each year since its debut.

Talking about the redesigning touches, the front fascia of the 2022 Hyundai Kona EV appears completely new. It has become aerodynamically smoother replacing the dimpled grille. The silver trim has been replaced by a horizontal character line that is placed immediately positioned below the brand logo. The lower fender has been revised as well in a bid to become more aerodynamically efficient and sporty looking.

Moving to the side profile, the 2022 Hyundai Kona EV gets a new alloy wheel design. At the back, the bumper has received a redesigning touch as well alongside the updated LED taillights.

Inside the cabin, the biggest update is in form of the floating touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the outgoing model’s 7-inch screen. Apart from that, the centre-stack and instrument cluster too has received significant updates as compared to the current model.

The 2022 Hyundai Kona EV will continue to use the 150 kW electric motor combined with a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery, promising around 415 km on a single charge. The upcoming version of the electric SUV will be able to charge from 10-80% in approximately 47 minutes using Level-III SAE-Combo charging port.

Hyundai USA claims the updated electric SUV gets a host of safety features such as Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Rear Occupant Alert (ROA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with stop and go, Highway Drive Assist (HDA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric, etc. Also, there will be a host of functions on the BlueLink app.