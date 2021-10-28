Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass among SUVs tested by IIHS: What was the result?

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has tested 20 SUVs in its latest side crash test program, where 19 of them failed to perform as per expectation. These SUVs include some models that are sold in the Indian market as well. The models tested by IIHS include Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, and Volvo XC40.

IIHS claimed that out of all the 20 SUVs tested in the side crash test program, nine models scored acceptable ratings. These nine models include Volvo XC40. Eight other SUVs received marginal ratings. Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson were among them along with other models. All the SUVs tested by IIHS were 2021 model year vehicles.

IIHS has introduced the new side crash test program to address safety requirements for high-speed crashes, which cause severe fatalities. According to IIHS, the new side crash test employs a heavy barrier travelling at a high speed to simulate a striking vehicle. The barrier weighs 1,896 kg, which is close to the weight of a modern midsize SUV. The barrier hits the test vehicle at a speed of 60 kmph. Both the weight and the striking barrier speed have been increased in the new side crash test program.

Speaking about the test result IIHS has said that these ratings were not unexpected. IIHS Senior Research Engineer Becky Mueller said that these results aren’t great but these were expected as IIHS has adopted a more stringent test method. "Obviously, these results aren’t great, but they’re in line with what we expected when we adopted this more stringent test," said Mueller. Among other SUVs tested were some SUVs that are expected to be launched in the Indian market in near future. These include the Audi Q3, Jeep Renegade, and Kia Sportage.