Hyundai rolls out new service programs exclusive to new Tucson, Elantra

Hyundai Motors India on Saturday announced special service programs for customers of the recently-launched Tucson SUV and the latest Elantra premium executive sedan. In what is a possible bid to further attract buyers to its premium offerings, the company is looking at extending the packages on offer under its 'Premium Assurance Program'.

Under the new programs, customers of the new Tucson and Elantra can avail up to five years' warranty, three years/30,000 kms maintenance package - free labour in addition to free consumables, road-side assistance valid for three years, three in-car map update and three years of BlueLink subscription.

Additionally, Hyundai is also providing a home visit of its executive within 15 days of purchase of either of the two vehicles to explain the features inside and to answer any queries in the post-sales phase.

Hyundai is touting this as another way of connecting with its customers. "With the introduction of our exclusive Hyundai Premium Assurance Program, we aim to provide our customers with unique benefits to further enhance their Hyundai ownership experience and provide a complete peace of mind," Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service, said in a press statement issued by Hyundai.

2020 Hyundai Tucson was launched in India in July at a starting price point of ₹22.3 lakh (ex showroom). It gets several visual upgrades on the outside, including a more imposing cascading front grille, sharper LED head lights, reworked fog lights and redesigned tail lights. In the cabin, the SUV now gets a floating-type 8-inch HD infotainment screen, Infinity eight-speaker system, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, among other additions. Under the hood, there is an option to choose between a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engines.

As for the Elantra, Hyundai had launched the BS 6 compatible diesel engine at ₹18.70 lakh (ex showroom) around a month before launching Tucson. The 1.5 l U2 CRDi engine is mated to a six-speed auto transmission box and there is a manual gearbox on offer as well. There is also a Nu 2.0 1 Petrol BS 6 engine option