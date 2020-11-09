Hyundai reveals more details about 2021 Sonata N Line

Hyundai Motor has revealed more details about its 2021 Sonata N Line, which is the first performance variant of the midsize sedan. After the launch of the new Sonata and Sonata Hybrid in 2019, the N Line variant completes the sedan’s lineup expansion.

Based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity, Sonata N Line wears a low and wide exterior styling. It is highlighted by the parametric jewel pattern grille that has become common across several Hyundai models. The Sonata N Line has a bold front fascia, wide air intakes and N Line badging. The arrow-shaped air curtains support aerodynamic performance and engine cooling besides enhancing the sporty looks of the Sonata N Line.

The Sonata N Line has a fastback profile with a sculpted bodyline. The side skirts and 19-inch alloy wheels are in line with the sporty character of the car. At the rear too, the sporty looks are maintained with a taut sculpted rear, designed to enhance aerodynamic performance. The integrated glossy black lip spoiler, chrome dual twin exhaust and N Line rear diffuser add to the car’s performance-inspired styling.

Step inside and one would find leather-wrapped perforated N steering wheel with metallic spokes, red-stitched Sports Seats with leather bolsters, gearshift with metal accents and leather inserts and alloy pedals.

Sonata N Line has a 10.25-inch touchscreen monitor with split screens and cloud-based speech recognition powered by Blue Link, while the instrument cluster display is 12.3 inches.

The Sonata N Line is powered by the Smartstream 2.5-litre turbocharged GDi engine, mated with the N 8-speed Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission (N DCT). It can produce 290 horsepower and 421 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful Sonata ever.

“Sonata N Line’s turbocharged engine is up to the task of delivering big fun and the new gearbox provides a direct connection and instant shifts," said Schemera. “To make the Sonata N Line drive sportier, we’ve lowered the car and honed the suspension. We’ve also added a rack-mounted power steering system with a quick ratio to increase responsiveness."

The Sonata N Line has a low curb weight at just 1,740 kg. The motor-driven power steering system is rack-mounted and secured at three locations for reduced flex and more direct handling. There are larger front and rear brake calipers and discs for improved braking.

Among the driving features, the Sonata N Line gets rev-match, N Power Shift, launch control, active sound design (ASD), shifting pattern, paddle shifters and Drive Mode Selector. The driving modes include Normal, Sport, Sport +, and Custom.