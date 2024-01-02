Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Creta facelift's booking begins at 25,000, launch on 16th January

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Jan 2024, 12:38 PM
Hyundai Creta facelift will come with a wide range of updates in design and feature front.
Hyundai on Tuesday announced the opening of booking for its updated Creta SUV which is slated to launch in India on 16th January 2024. The SUV is available for booking at an amount of 25,000. The facelifted iteration of the SUV will come with a wide range of updates on the design and feature front, as the South Korean automaker has teased.

