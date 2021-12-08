Hyundai India to launch six electric cars by 2028, focus on charging infra

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday has announced that it will expand its electric car lineup in the country up to six BEVs by 2028. The South Korean auto major will also introduce its dedicated E-GMP modular architecture in the country. The future Hyundai electric cars meant for the Indian market will come based on E-GMP architecture.

The upcoming electric vehicles will comprise different body styles, targeting the mass market and mass premium segments. The automaker has further said that it will not only launch new electric vehicles in India but will focus on developing EV charging infrastructure. For this, Hyundai is aiming for collaboration with local players.

The automaker also claimed that the upcoming Hyundai electric cars meant for the Indian market would see higher localisation in terms of production and to keep their pricing competitive.

The Indian EV market is witnessing a rapid evolution with the emergence of new players in the two-wheeler segment. However, the passenger vehicle segment is yet to see higher penetration. Hyundai already launched its Kona EV in India and now the company is aiming for a larger chunk with more products in the portfolio. Also, with this strategy, Hyundai aims to take the first-mover advantage.

The electric passenger vehicle segment in India has only a few models available. India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is yet to enter the EV space. Mahindra has only one model - eVerito. Tata Motors has two models Nexon Ev and Tigor EV, while MG Motor sells ZS EV. Apart from that, no other car brand has any electric car on offer in India. Hyundai aims to bring its BEV models here to grab this vacuum.

Commenting on the announcement, S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, the company has been at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution in India, with the introduction of India’s first electric SUV Kona Electric in 2019. “Hyundai Motor India has been delighting customers with the most innovative and technologically advanced mobility solutions over the last two and a half decades. As we continue to redefine the mobility space, today we are yet again showcasing our commitment towards Indian customers with the announcement of expanding our BEV line-up to 6 vehicles for the Indian Market by 2028," he further added.

This announcement comes in line with Hyundai's global strategy to focus on sustainable mobility and focus on SUVs. Since taking charge in October 2021, Hyundai Motor Company Chairman Euisun Chung has sought to improve profitability at the auto company, adding more sport-utility vehicles to the global lineup and putting money into the carmaker’s electric-vehicle ambitions.