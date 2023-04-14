Hyundai i20 price hiked for the second time in a month. Check new price list

Hyundai Motor has once again increased the price of one of its popular hatchbacks i20 for the second time within the last one month. The price hike, which comes after the recent hike by the Korean carmaker earlier this month, has made the base variants of the i20 hatchback costlier. To drive home an i20, one now needs to shell out at least ₹7.46 lakh (ex-showroom) with a price increase of around six per cent.

Earlier this month, Hyundai had increased the price of the i20 variants by up to ₹15,900. The decision came after the carmaker had to update its lineup to meet the new emission norms from April 1. Hyundai had delisted the diesel variants of the i20 and kept only the petrol versions. The i20 petrol variants were recently updated with BS-6 Phase 2 compliant engines.

According to the new price list, the hike has affected as many as nine variants in Magna, Sportz and Asta trim. The biggest hike has been on the Magna manual variant which has become expensive by around ₹43,000. The Sportz variants offered in manual and automatic, as well as dual tone version, have received the smallest price hike between ₹14,600 and ₹16,400. The Asta and Asta (O) variants have also received price hike as well.

Hyundai i20 variants Old price (in ₹ ex-showroom) New price (in ₹ ex-showroom) Magna manual 7.03 lakh 7.46 lakh Sportz manual 7.93 lakh 8.07 lakh Sportz dual tone manual 8.08 lakh 8.22 lakh Asta manual 8.80 lakh 9.03 lakh Asta (O) manual 9.54 lakh 9.77 lakh Asta (O) dual tone manual 9.69 lakh 9.92 lakh Sportz automatic 8.95 lakh 9.11 lakh Asia (O) automatic 10.56 lakh 10.81 lakh Asta (O) dual tone automatic 10.71 lakh 10.96 lakh

Hyundai offers the i20 with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol. The engines are now compliant with BS-6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. The 1.2-litre unit can generate 82 bhp of power and 115 Nm of peak torque, whereas the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit can churn out 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include the 5-speed manual and CVT on the 1.2-litre version and a 7-speed DCT on the turbo petrol.

Hyundai also offers i20 with the N-Line variants as well. It is the first model from the Korean carmaker to be launched in India with the N-Line badging.

