Hyundai i20 2020 vs Tata Altroz vs Maruti Baleno: Price structures compared

Hyundai i20 2020 is the latest entrant in the premium hatchback segment in the Indian market and while the car itself has been around for well over a decade, it now comes with significant changes on outside, in the cabin and under the hood. The new i20 starts at an introductory price point of ₹6.79 lakh and renews rivalry against Altroz from Tata Motors and Baleno from Maruti Suzuki. But how do the three cars stand in terms of price structure when put next to one another?

For starters, Baleno is the only of the three mentioned which ditches a diesel engine. As such, this price comparison makes a special note of the same.

(Also read: New-gen Hyundai i20 bags 10,000 bookings)

As such, among the petrol options available on all three cars, Altroz starts at a significantly lower price point of ₹5.44 lakh for the 1.2 MT XE variant. The Baleno Sigma comes in next at ₹5.71 lakh which means the new i20 Magna is around ₹1.4 lakh more than the Tata car and around ₹1.1 lakh than the Maruti at base variant.

(Related read: Maruti Baleno completes five years in India with eight lakh units sold)

The cheapest automatic in i20 - a CVT in the Sportz 1.2 petrol option - is at ₹8.6 lakh. And while Altroz doesn't get an automatic gearbox yet, the CVT in the Baleno starts with the Delta variant which is priced at ₹7.83 lakh.

The i20 is the only car in its segment which offers an iMT gearbox (semi-manual) as well as a turbo petrol engine which is priced at ₹8.8 lakh for the Sportz and ₹9.9 lakh for Asta.

The Hyundai car also gets yet another transmission option in the form of a DCT unit which comes in the turbo variants in Asta and Asta (O). The Asta is priced at ₹10.7 lakh while the Asta (O) becomes the most premium in terms of pricing - at ₹11.18 lakh.

The most expensive Altroz - in petrol - is the XZ at ₹7.59 lakh and Alpha in the Baleno at ₹9.03. As such, the i20 is significantly more expensive when it comes to its top-most variant but then again, it is also the only one with a DCT option and a turbo engine option even if Altroz is getting ready to get one soon too.

If diesel is where your heart is at, skip Baleno completely. The XE Altroz diesel starts at ₹6.99 lakh and maxes out at ₹8.79 lakh. In comparison, the Magna diesel i20 starts at ₹8.2 lakh, ₹9 lakh for the Sportz and ₹10.6 lakh for the Asta(0). There is no Asta in the i20 diesel list.

It is quite evident from the above price comparison that i20 2020 has the more premium price tag of the three cars. Then again, it also seeks to offer a more premium experience in the premium hatchback segment. It has the most number of engine options, most number of transmission options, a mile-long list of features - some of which are segment firsts, and is likely to turn most number of heads owing to its fresh styling upgrades.

For those on a budget, Altroz makes most sense. For those looking at an affordable petrol offering, the Baleno makes a good case for itself. And for those in the market for a new package with plethora of features, the i20 may fit best.

(Note: All prices mentioned above are ex showroom)