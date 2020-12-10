Hyundai gets ready for electric era, previews Ioniq 5 slated for 2021 launch

Hyundai Motor Company has given a glimpse of its Ioniq 5 electric vehicle (EV) which, in many ways, promises to catapult the company well and truly into the age of electric mobility. The first EV from the Korean car maker to be based on the recently unveiled E-GMP platform, there is much that the Ioniq 5 promises as the first of several such offerings that usher in battery power.

The Ioniq 5 is based on Hyundai's 45 EV concept and is based on a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) architecture - Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The car maker has released a short clip which, while not revealing anything in terms of the EV's design, is a preview of intention and also confirms an early 2021 launch date.

And while the Ioniq 5 itself may not have been revealed, the preview video is significant because it is the first concrete launch confirmation after Hyundai had asserted it will push forward with its EV plans under the Ioniq sub brand. The company says the teaser aims to build anticipation and spark curiosity about Ioniq 5 by underlining the three 'extras' to be offered with all new Ioniq models - Extra Power, Extra Time and Extraordinary Experience.

To achieve Ioniq's brand mission, Hyundai says it will combine its current EV capabilities – such as ultra-fast charging, spacious interior, and battery-supplied power – with future innovations that combine design, technologies and services to integrate in-car and out-of-car experiences for a seamless journey.

As such, the Korean car maker will be launching a range of numerically named EVs under the new brand - Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7.

Ioniq 5, in particular, is a mid-size CUV and because it will be based on the E-GMP bedrock, could offer a blend of performance and long range in a bid to tackle what rivals like Tesla and Volkswagen are offering in several markets around the world.

Hyundai Motor Group also highlights that it aims to sell 1 million units of battery electric vehicles by 2025. It has taken a clear aim at capturing 10% share in the global EV market which would hand over the crown to it.