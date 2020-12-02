Hyundai announces dedicated EV platform, new-age cars to boast 500km range

Hyundai Motor Group has announced a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) platform called E-GMP which will be the foundation on which its future battery-operated vehicles will be rolled out. The Korean car maker claims that this new platform will allow the next lineup of EVs to offer a mammoth per-charge range while some of the higher-end products from it also offering performance capabilities to match those of renowned sports cars.

E-GMP platform will serve as the core technology for Hyundai Motor Group’s next-generation BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) line-up. A number of products from 2021 onwards will be based on this including Ioniq 5 and a yet-to-be-revealed product from Kia Motor Corporation.

Hyundai states that E-GMP provides a vast number of advantages when compared to the existing platforms which had been engineered predominantly to accommodate internal combustion engines. The benefits include increased development flexibility, powerful driving performance, increased driving range, strengthened safety features, and more interior space for occupants and luggage.

Perhaps the biggest of these stated advantages is the ability to roll out vehicles - sedans, SUVs and CUVs, in a flexible and rapid manner. A planned high-performance model to come out of this platform is being touted as a speed demon which can hit 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

Range is another key advantage that cars rolling out of the E-GMP platform. Hyundai informs a BEV based on E-GMP is capable of a maximum range of over 500km with a fully charged battery, according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light-duty vehicle Procedure (WLTP). Recharging it to 80% will take 18 minutes, adding 100 kms of drive range in five minutes. A key point of note here is that E-GMP’s charging system is more flexible unlike previous set-up which allows only one-way charging.

The E-GMP will underpin Hyundai Motor Group’s plans to introduce a total of 23 BEV models including 11 dedicated BEV models, and sell more than 1 million BEVs worldwide by 2025.