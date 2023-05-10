Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Which one should you choose

Hyundai has revealed its upcoming compact SUV Exter, which is currently available for booking at ₹11,000. The South Korean automaker has also confirmed the variants and engine specifications of the upcoming compact SUV. Upon launch, the Hyundai Exter will compete with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Tata Punch which have already been launched in the country market.

The demand for SUVs in the Indian market is rising fast. Customers who seek to upgrade their cars to a new one from hatchbacks or compact sedans are showing interest towards SUVs, and the compact SUVs are faring well in such cases. Even first-time buyers are also interested in purchasing SUVs over hatchbacks or sedans. This trend is propelling the automakers to bring new models to the segment. These cars like Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Fronx or Tata Punch come as a result of that.

Before the Hyundai Exter gets launched in India, here is a specs comparison between the three SUVs.

Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Price

Hyundai Exter is expected to be available in five variants - EX, S, SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. It would be available at a starting price of ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom) to be competitive against its rivals. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between ₹7.46 lakh and ₹13.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Punch is priced between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹9.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Specification

Hyundai Exter draws power from a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine will be available with options of a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT as well. This engine can churn 83 hp of peak power and 114 Nm of maximum torque. This engine also promises to return 20 kmpl of mileage.

Hyundai Exter Maruti Suzuki Fronx Tata Punch Engine 1.2-litre NA petrol 1.2-litre NA petrol/1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre NA petrol Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/6-speed torque converter/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT Maximum power 83 hp 90 hp/100 hp 85 hp Maximum torque 114 Nm 113 Nm/147.6 Nm 113 Nm Fuel efficiency 20 kmpl 20.01 kmpl - 22.89 kmpl 18.80 kmpl - 20.09 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available with two different petrol engine options. There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder motor that kicks out 90 hp of power and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission options for this Baleno-based sub-4-metre SUV are a five-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, and a five-speed AMT as well. The other engine is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit that pumps out 100 hp of peak power and 147.6 Nm of torque. The Fronx returns mileage between 20.01 kmpl and ₹22.89 kmpl.

Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. Available with options of a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT, this engine is good to kick out 85 hp of peak power and 113 Nm of torque. It returns fuel economy between 18.80 kmpl and 20.09 kmpl.

