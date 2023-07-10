Hyundai Exter SUV launched in India: Key event highlights

Hyundai Exter launch event comes to an end The launch event of Hyundai Exter entry-level SUV has come to an end. To read the full launch report about specs, full price list and features, click here. Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter prices revealed The new entry-level SUV from Hyundai starts at ₹5,99,900 (ex-showroom and introductory). The top-spec variant comes for ₹9,31,990 (ex-showroom and introductory).

Hyundai Exter unveiled Hyundai Motor India has officially unveiled the Exter micro SUV in the country. Hyundai Exter SUV

Young target audience of Exter The Exter SUV is being targeted at the young, tech-savvy, futuristic, on-the-go, millennial crowd. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is the brand ambassador of the Exter brand.

SUV is the flavour of Indian car market SUVs contribute 46% to Indian auto market. Hyundai India has increased its share of SUVs from 34% in 2019 to 54% in 2023.

Mileagae on Exter SUV Exter gets first-in-segment factory-fitted CNG option. The claimed mileage in the petrol-only Exter is 19.4 (MT) and 19.2 kmpl (AMT) while the CNG mileage of the Exter is 27.1 kms per kilo.

Engine highlights on Exter The Exter engine churns out a total of 81.86 bhp and offers 113.8 Nm of torque in both MT and AMT variants. In the CNG version, the power is at 68 bhp and torque of 95.2 Nm.

Safety highlights Six standard airbags as first-in-segment, three-point seatbelts and seat belt reminders. Other electronic safety features include active stability control, hill start assist. There are 26 safety features as standard and over 40 advanced safety features.

Interior highlights of Exter Hyundai Exter comes with connected infotainment, piano black finish inside, well-cushioned seats, 391 litres of boot space, voice-enabled sunroof, over 61 connectivity features, 92 embedded voice commands, on-board navigation.

Five key pillars of Hyundai Exter The SUV is designed on key five pillars: Energetic exterior, Spacious interior, Technologiaclly advanced features, Robust stabillity and Eco-friendly powertrain.

Colour options on Exter The Hyundai Exter colour options include an all-new Ranger Khaki and Cosmic Blue shades. The other colours are White with Black roof, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey and Cosmic Blue with Black roof.

Bold front and rear design Exter gets a muscular SUV look, signature-H LED daytime running light, R15 diamond cut alloys.

Connected type 8-inch infotainment Hyundai Exter boasts a connected type 8-inch touchscreen with BlueLink and smartphone connectivity. It gets first-in-segment on-board navigation as well as multi-language support.

Exter boasts voice-enabled sunroof The SUV will be equipped with the first-in-segment voice enabled smart electric sunroof that will open on commands such as “open sunroof", “sunroof kholo".

Renewing the rivalry Upon launch, the Exter SUV will lock horns with Tata Punch. Besides that, it will also challenge rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Citroen C3, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

Safety features on Hyundai Exter Hyundai Exter will come with a host of safety features. It will become the country's first sub-four-metre SUV equipped with six airbags, including driver, passenger, curtain and side airbags. Overall, there will have 26 safety features including ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and HAC (Hill Assist Control).

Did you know? Hyundai Exter is boasting of the largest wheelbase in its segment - 2,450 mm, and is also the tallest in its segment, at 1,631 mm.

The scope and scale Tata Punch currently has a near-open field of play in the subcompact crossover SUV segment and sells around 10,000 units each month on an average. The company has so far sold over two lakh units of the model since its first launch in October of 2021. This could be what prompted Hyundai to explore the segment and carve out a solid space for itself here.

The sub- ₹10 lakh SUV segment With SUVs of all shapes and sizes, the definition of ‘SUVs’ is ever evolving. The likes of Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx are classified as SUVs too and it is in this space that Hyundai Exter will look to make a solid mark.

Hyundai Exter SUV to get features galore Hyundai Exter SUV could be the smallest from the Korean carmaker. However, Hyundai has packed the Exter with loads of features. Some of the most prominent features that will be available in the Exter will include a 4.2-inch digital display at the instrument cluster, a free-standing 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a dashcam with front and rear camera which can also take selfies, smartphone app-based connectivity features, and smart electric sunroof with voice control among others. Hyundai Exter will feature an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 4.2-inch colour TFT Multi-Information Display

Hyundai Exter bookings and expected price Hyundai Motor has already opened bookings for the Exter SUV. One can book the Exter through Hyundai dealerships or through online portal. The booking amount for Exter SUV is ₹11,000. Hyundai Motor will launch the Exter SUV as a sub-10 lakh model. The carmaker is expected to keep the price range between ₹6 lakh and ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) to compete with the likes of Punch and Fronx. At this price point, Exter will become the most affordable Hyundai SUV in India.