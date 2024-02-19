Hyundai Creta SUV storms past 1 million cumulative sales milestone

The popularity of Hyundai Creta has been unchallenged since 2015 when the company's first SUV for the Indian car market was launched. The mid-size segment was still small and dominated by Renault Duster but the entry of Creta changed various dynamics in various ways. And while the SUV segment has now seen several sub-segments, Creta remains a formidable player. Hyundai on Monday announced that the Creta mid-size SUV has now breached the one million - or 10 lakh - cumulative sales milestone.

Hyundai highlights that over the course of the past eight years, it has sold one Creta unit every five minutes. And while that is an impressive piece of statistic, what is equally impressive is that the model has managed to sell like hotcakes despite the entry of newer players with newer technologies, including hybrids. The Creta competes against the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, among others. But despite this long list of rivals - many of whom are worthy enough to be popular, Creta appears to be playing in a league of its own.

One key factor for Creta's sustained success may be its timely updates. First launched in 2015, Creta has been updated with facelift versions as well as with feature additions. The second-generation model was launched in 2020 with updates to the styling on the outside. The latest facelift also sports numerous design updates - both on the outside as well as in the cabin - and now comes with ADAS technology. The company says that since its launch last month, it has garnered 60,000 bookings. “We are extremely grateful for the love and trust our customers have shown for Creta. As frontrunners in the introduction of revolutionary technologies, we shall continue to establish new milestones and redefine benchmarks across segments in the industry," said Tarun Garg, COO at Hyundai Motor India Limited.

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

2024 Hyundai Creta waiting period

While Hyundai underlines that Creta continues to form the backbone of its SUV thrust in the Indian market, there is reportedly a six-month waiting period for the latest Creta in the market. With 60,000 bookings already received, the Creta is almost certain to retain its place on the pedestal among mid-size SUVs in the market.

2024 Hyundai Creta engine options

Hyundai Creta comes with two petrol engine options. A tubro-charged 1.5-litre petrol unit is new on the latest model while the other petrol motor has been carried forward. For those interested in opting for a diesel motor, the CRDi unit has been carried forward. In terms of transmission options, Hyundai Creta continues to come with manual, DCT as well as semi-automatic or iMT options.

2024 Hyundai Creta prices

The latest Hyundai Creta prices range from ₹11 lakh for the base variant and goes up to ₹20 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom and subject to change).

