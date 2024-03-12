Copyright © HT Media Limited
⁠Hyundai Creta N Line vs Hyundai Creta: Price comparison

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM
  • The Creta N Line comes as a sportier trim of the highly popular Hyundai Creta and gets the option of just a turbocharged petrol engine.
The Creta N Line comes as a sportier trim of the highly popular Hyundai Creta and gets the option of just a turbocharged petrol engine.

Hyundai has launched the much-awaited Creta N Line SUV in India at a starting price of 16,82,300 (ex-showroom). The Creta N Line comes as a sportier iteration of the highly popular mid-size SUV, for which the South Korean auto giant has already started taking bookings a few days ago, at an amount of 25,000.

The newly launched Creta N Line joins the N Line models in Hyundai India's lineup, which already has the i20 N Line and Venue N Line on offer in the country. Making the Creta N Line distinctive compared to the standard version of Creta is a series of special design elements including red accents, the automaker's signature N Line-spec Thunder Blue exterior colour and ‘N Line’ badges.

The Creta N Line wears a sportier design language compared to the regular Creta. It gets a redesigned bumper with red inserts, a revised rear bumper, a bigger spoiler, an N Line-specific front grille and the N Line badge as well. The SUV comes running on 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers. Also, adding more zing to the sporty SUV is the twin exhaust setup and new skid plate. Changes have been made inside the cabin as well. The Creta N Line comes with a lot of red accents adding a sporty vibe to the black theme.

Here is a comparison of the price of the Hyundai Creta N Line and the standard Creta.

Hyundai Creta N Line vs Hyundai Creta: Price

Hyundai Creta N Line is available in two trim options: N8 and N10. Also, the SUV comes available with both manual and DCT automatic transmission choices. The SUV is priced between 16,82,300 and 20,29,900 (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the standard version of the Creta SUV is available in six different trim options, which are: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). The regular iteration of the Hyundai Creta is priced between 10,99,900 and 20,14,900 (ex-showroom).

The Creta N Line's base model comes priced slightly lower than the SX(O) petrol MT trim of regular Creta, which is available at 17,23,800 (ex-showroom). However, the difference between the top-end model of the Creta N Line and the regular Creta (SX(O) DT petrol/diesel) is just 15,000.

First Published Date: 12 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST
