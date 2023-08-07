Hyundai Creta, Alacazar Adventure Edition launched. Check updates and features

Hyundai Motor India on Monday officially launched the Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition in the market here. Both Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions offer as many as 21 unique features that set each of these apart from the variants sold thus far.

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition versions are touted as models meant specifically for buyers who take frequent trips and are looking for a vehicle that not just looks unique but is also capable of taking on less than ideal road conditions.

The Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition models get specific exterior styling like a rugged door cladding, 'Adventure' emblem on the fender, Black front grille with the ‘Hyundai’ logo, model letterings on the rear in dark chrome, 'Hyundai' logo in dark chrome, Black fog lamp garnish(on Alcazar only), Black ORVM and Black painted alloy wheels.

