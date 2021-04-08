Hyundai Alcazar revealed; 1st set of images, engine, transmission details & more

Hyundai has officially released images and specification details its Alcazar, the latest SUV from the Korean company to join ranks with the likes of Tucson, Creta and Venue in the product portfolio for India. What sets the Alcazar apart from all other SUVs in the Hyundai India product portfolio is that it is its first foray into the three-row segment.

Alcazar is gearing up for an India launch and is looking at creating a niche offering while building on the success that Creta has enjoyed through the years. Essentially based on Creta, Alcazar will be offered in two engine options - 3rd Gen Nu 2-litre petrol and U2 1.5-litre diesel. The former will put out 159 Ps and has 191 Nm of torque, the diesel unit has 115 Ps and torque of 250 Nm.

Both engines will be mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission unit. Hyundai claims that the six-speed automatic unit will, especially, offer a synthesis of performance and fuel efficiency because of a super flat torque converter that reduces losses during acceleration.

Hyundai claims Alcazar has the largest wheelbase in its segment, crucial for having leg-space for passengers in middle and last row.

The biggest strength of the Alcazar, however, could be in the ride comfort and features on offer. Hyundai states that hydraulic rebound stopper in front strut promises better rebound control which, in turn, ensures a plush ride experience. Additionally, the drive mode selection will offer different steering effort mapping for Eco, City and Sport modes. And though the feature list has not yet been revealed, expect a large infotainment screen, wireless charging, air purifier and more, as has been seen in most of the newer Hyundai products here.

The Alcazar will be offered in six and seven-set configurations and a generous wheelbase - Hyundai states it is the largest in the segment - seeks to provide more leg space to passengers in the middle and last row. Middle-row console armrest, sliding seats and similar highlights also seek to prop Alcazar as a premium product.

Hyundai Alcazar is likely to be launched soon and while it is primarily meant for the Indian market, it could also be exported to select foreign markets at a later stage.