Hyundai Alcazar receives 11,000 bookings in less than month; diesel dominates

Hyundai Alcazar has received over 11,000 bookings since the SUV was launched in the country on June 18. Hyundai informs that while the Alcazar SUV with its diesel engine dominates, the Alcazar with its petrol engine is also finding many takers. As many as 5,600 units of the Hyundai Alcazar SUV has been sold since launch.

(Check out first drive review of Hyundai Alcazar)

Alcazar is the first three-row SUV from Hyundai in India and has been looking at making a strong mark in the newly-emerging three-row mid-size SUV segment in the country. While essentially based on the enormously successful Creta, Hyundai Alcazar seeks to create its own identity by offering more space and features while packing in a multiple engine and transmission options. "Alcazar has received an overwhelming response from customers with over 11, 000 bookings received in less than a month since its launch. This superlative response showcases our customer’s affinity towards a high value, versatile and premium package that Alcazar epitomizes perfectly," said Tarun Garg, Director for Sales, Marketing and Service at Hyundai Motor India.

With the Alcazar, Hyundai has been looking to attract new buyers as well as those opting to upgrade from Creta. The decision to persist with a diesel engine option at a time when many of Hyundai rivals are powering ahead on petrol alone may have also paid off because 63% of all bookings for Alcazar is for the 1.5-litre CRDi engine. This engine offers 114hp and has 250 Nm of torque. Like the 2.0-litre petrol engine that has been carried forward from Tucson, the diesel engine also gets both manual as well as automatic transmission options.

Complete price list of the just-launched Hyundai Alcazar.

Offered in three broad variants - Prestige, Platinum and Signature, Alcazar has a six and seven-seat layout. In the former, the middle row comes with Captain seats. Being a Hyundai, Alcazar is also packed with a plethora of features which range from wiresless phone charging, Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display, Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder, 64 Colors Ambient Lighting, Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology), among others.

In terms of dimensions, Alcazar has the longest wheelbase in its segment. It measures 4,500 mm in length with a wheelbase of 1,790 mm wide and 1,675 mm tall.

The Hyundai Alcazar has to compete with Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus in the Indian car market and will also face heat from the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.