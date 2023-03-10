Hyundai Alcazar is now more powerful with turbo petrol engine: 5 things to know

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently updated the Alcazar for the 2023 model year. Alcazar is the larger version of the Creta. It shares the same underpinnings. However, there are enough elements to distinguish between the two SUVs. The manufacturer was already accepting pre-bookings for the three-row SUV and now it has been launched in the Indian market. Here, are five things you should know about the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar: Cosmetic updates

The design of the Hyundai Alcazar has been updated. It gets a new front grille that is slimmer than the outgoing one. However, the bumper design remains the same.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar: Engine updates

Hyundai has introduced a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine for the Alcazar which replaces the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine in the line-up. It produces 158 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Also Read : 2023 Hyundai Verna to get ventilated & heated seats. Check out feature list

The manufacturer will continue to offer the 1.5-litre diesel engine. It produces 114 bhp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 250 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed torque converter and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar: Feature additions

Hyundai has added more features to the Alcazar. It now comes with a new puddle lamp with the Alcazar emblem. There is also an engine idle start-stop system which should help in increasing fuel efficiency.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar: Safety features

The 2023 Alcazar gets more safety features as standard. It now gets six airbags, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, rear disc brakes and height adjustable seat belts as standard.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar: Price

2023 Hyundai Alcazar starts at ₹16.10 lakh and goes up to ₹21.10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: