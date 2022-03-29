HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News How To Choose The Right Tyres For Your Car Or Two Wheeler: Quick Guide

How to choose the right tyres for your car or two-wheeler: Quick guide

Choosing right tyres can increase the overall performance of a vehicle, improve fuel efficiency and safety.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2022, 07:06 PM
Choosing the right tyre with right size, tread pattern, high-quality rubber component is crucial for overall performance of the vehicle and safety of the occupants.
Choosing the right tyre with right size, tread pattern, high-quality rubber component is crucial for overall performance of the vehicle and safety of the occupants.
Choosing the right tyre with right size, tread pattern, high-quality rubber component is crucial for overall performance of the vehicle and safety of the occupants.
Choosing the right tyre with right size, tread pattern, high-quality rubber component is crucial for overall performance of the vehicle and safety of the occupants.

While tyres are one of the most important parts of a vehicle, we often neglect them. But, we must remember that tyres are the only connection between the vehicle and the road surface. Also, they bear the entire weight of a vehicle. Choosing and using the right set of tyres can increase the overall performance of a vehicle, including improving fuel efficiency and enhancing active safety. Hence, it is very important to check the tyre regularly and replace it whenever required. Also, choosing the right tyre is very important.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?)

Here are some simple tips to choose the right set of tyres for your vehicle.

Choosing the right size

While buying new tyres, one should always give special attention to the size. The size of a tyre is generally mentioned on the sidewall of the tyre in a standardized manner. For example, if a tyre is imprinted with 195/55 R 16 80V.

195 represents the tread width of the tyre, while 55 is the percentage of the tread width that contributes in height of the sidewall. R refers to the radial construction of the tyre. 16 refers to the diameter of the wheel. 80 refers to the load capacity index of the tyre. V refers to the speed rating of the tyre.

The size of a tyre is usually defined by three factors - rim size, tyre tread width, sidewall height. Rim size is important as choosing the shorter tyre than the rim decreases the height of the sidewall affecting the ride and handling quality of the vehicle.

Tread with is equally important as it impacts the riding comfort and vehicle performance. A wider tread means a vehicle will have more stability during high-speed runs and cornering. A regular tread size will help in improving mileage, steering control. It is always best to choose the tyre as the manufacturer suggests in the vehicle manual, as every vehicle is tuned to deliver optimum performance when a certain tyre is fitted to it.

Choosing the right tread pattern

The tread pattern of a tyre plays a crucial role in the overall driving experience of a vehicle. Tread patterns can define the performance of a vehicle in different weather conditions. Tread patterns channel water away when a vehicle runs through a waterlogged area. Generally, there are three types of tread patterns - conventional, uni-directional and asymmetric.

The conventional tread is the most commonly used tread pattern. It can be run in both directions and they are very useful in channelling away water while driving through waterlogged areas. They also curb tyre noise.

The uni-directional tread patterns work most effectively when they are rotated in a single direction. These tyres' sidewalls have an arrow mark that mention in which direction the tyre is meant to be rotated.

Asymmetric tread patterns have an outside sidewall and an inside sidewall as well. The outside one faces the road and the inside one faces the car. They come with marking on the sidewalls stating which side is meant to be road facing and which to face the car. Asymmetric tread pattern helps during high-speed cornering.

Tube-type or tubeless

Tubeless tyres are much more advanced and safer compared to tube-type tyres. There is a misconception that tubeless tyres only work with alloy wheels. But steel wheels equally work well with tubeless tyres, given that they are rust free and have an anti-rust coating inside.

Type of rubber used in a tyre

The rubber component used in making the tyre is a very important factor one should check while buying a tyre. The rubber component is responsible for the traction and the tread-wear characteristics of a tyre. If a tyre is built with high-quality rubber components, then the traction and the speed rating of the tyre will be high. This not only helps the vehicle to get a good grip ensuring safety but enhances overall performance as well.

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2022, 07:06 PM IST
TAGS: automotive safety
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Volvo aims to focus more on software, hints CEO
Volvo aims to focus more on software, hints CEO
Why fuel prices hiked seven times in eight days? Finance Minister explains
Why fuel prices hiked seven times in eight days? Finance Minister explains
How to choose the right tyres for your car or two-wheeler: Quick guide
How to choose the right tyres for your car or two-wheeler: Quick guide
2022 Jeep Meridian SUV breaks cover in India, bookings to open in May
2022 Jeep Meridian SUV breaks cover in India, bookings to open in May
Predictive touchscreens finding increasing footprint in cars: Everything to know
Predictive touchscreens finding increasing footprint in cars: Everything to know

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city